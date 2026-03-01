Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Iranآ's Blatant Aggression Against Oman

403
Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Iranآ's Blatant Aggression Against Oman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, MARCH 1 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its strong condemnation and denunciation of Iranآ's blatant aggression against the Sultanate of Oman and Iranآ's flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement the Kingdomآ's full solidarity with Oman stressing that it places all its capabilities at Omanآ's disposal in support of any measures it may take.
Saudi warned of the consequences of Iranآ's continued violations of the sovereignty of states which undermine the security and stability of the region calling on the international community to adopt firm positions and measures against the Iranian violations.(end)
