Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Iranآ's Blatant Aggression Against Oman


2026-03-01 06:00:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, MARCH 1 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its strong condemnation and denunciation of Iranآ's blatant aggression against the Sultanate of Oman and Iranآ's flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement the Kingdomآ's full solidarity with Oman stressing that it places all its capabilities at Omanآ's disposal in support of any measures it may take.
Saudi warned of the consequences of Iranآ's continued violations of the sovereignty of states which undermine the security and stability of the region calling on the international community to adopt firm positions and measures against the Iranian violations.(end)
