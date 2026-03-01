403
U.S. Warns Citizens Worldwide After Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) The State Department issued an urgent global security alert Saturday, calling on Americans everywhere to heighten their vigilance in the immediate aftermath of US military strikes against Iran.
The agency directed citizens abroad — with particular emphasis on those stationed or traveling throughout the Middle East — to stay closely attuned to guidance being disseminated by US diplomatic outposts worldwide.
"Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate," it said.
The alert also flagged potential disruptions to civilian travel, warning that rapidly shifting security conditions on the ground could ripple into aviation infrastructure across the region.
"They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures," it said.
Washington underscored the critical importance of situational awareness as regional tensions continue to escalate, urging Americans not to disregard official communications from US missions abroad.
The warning marks one of the most sweeping security advisories issued by the State Department in recent years, reflecting the far-reaching uncertainty triggered by the military operations against Tehran.
