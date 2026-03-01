403
Türkiye Offers Condolences to Bolivia Over Military Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Ministry expressed grief Saturday over a catastrophic military plane crash in Bolivia that claimed at least 15 lives and left more than 30 others wounded.
"We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred yesterday in El Alto, Bolivia," the ministry said in a statement, extending its condolences to bereaved families of the victims in what it described as a "tragic accident," while wishing a swift recovery to the injured.
The disaster unfolded Friday when a Bolivian Air Force Hercules transport aircraft — reportedly loaded with a freshly printed banknote shipment — plummeted onto a congested highway as it attempted to touch down amid deteriorating weather conditions near the capital, La Paz.
Local authorities confirmed the military transport veered violently off course during its approach to El Alto International Airport, ultimately careening onto an adjacent roadway and colliding with civilian traffic below.
The crash, one of Bolivia's deadliest aviation incidents in recent memory, has drawn an outpouring of international sympathy, with Ankara among the first foreign capitals to formally acknowledge the tragedy.
