Pakistan Targets Bagram Airfield In Overnight Strike

Local sources in Parwan reported that Pakistani fighter jets targeted the strategic Bagram Airfield late last night. The base, long regarded as a key military site, was reportedly struck during the overnight operation.

Sources confirmed that several powerful explosions were heard simultaneously from the vicinity of Bagram. According to the same accounts, the attack was carried out by three fighter aircraft, though the exact type of jets involved has not been identified.

Further details about the scale of the damage or possible casualties remain unclear. has Taliban not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported strike.

Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged the presence of Pakistani aircraft over Kabul and said Taliban forces had carried out defensive fire in response.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban have sharply escalated in recent months, with both sides exchanging accusations over cross-border militancy and security threats.

Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that armed groups operate from Afghan territory, claims the Taliban authorities deny, insisting they do not allow any group to threaten neighboring countries.

Bagram Airfield served as the largest U.S. military base during the two-decade presence of the United States in Afghanistan, functioning as a central hub for air operations and detention facilities.

Following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in 2021, the Taliban assumed control of the base. Local sources claim it has since been used primarily to detain political opponents and individuals accused of security-related offenses.

The reported strike underscores rising cross-border tensions, with observers warning that continued aerial incursions could significantly escalate instability between Afghanistan and Pakistan.