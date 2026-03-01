403
Trump Casts Doubt on Iran’s Commitment to Finalizing Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump cast serious doubt Saturday on Iran's commitment to reaching a nuclear agreement, suggesting Tehran's repeated reversals at the negotiating table revealed a fundamental lack of political will.
Speaking to media, Trump said the Iranians "got close and then pulled back — close and then pulled back," adding that he "understood from that that they don't really want a deal" — a damning assessment delivered as US-Israeli strikes on Iran entered their first full day.
Trump painted a picture of seamless coordination with Israel, describing his most recent call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "great" and declaring, "We're on the same wavelength."
On the military front, the president outlined a stark range of options at his disposal. "I can go long and take over the whole thing, or end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians: 'See you again in a few years if you start rebuilding (your nuclear and missile programs),'" Trump told Axios — signaling that a swift resolution remained possible but entirely on Washington's terms.
He projected a prolonged road to recovery for Tehran, asserting it would take "several years" for Iran to rebuild from the current wave of strikes.
Trump also revealed that the ongoing campaign — dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" — was a direct sequel to last June's "Operation Midnight Hammer," accusing Iran of having quietly reconstructed portions of the nuclear facilities destroyed during that earlier offensive. The June 2025 operation saw the US hit three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.
Israel and the US launched their coordinated assault against Iran in the early hours of Saturday, citing alleged threats from the "Iranian regime." The offensive arrived at a diplomatically charged moment — the latest round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations had concluded in Geneva just two days earlier on Thursday, with both parties having described the atmosphere under Omani mediation as serious and constructive.
