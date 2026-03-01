403
Injuries Climb to Sixteen in Qatar After Iran Retaliatory Strikes
(MENAFN) The number of people wounded in Qatar has risen to 16 following retaliatory strikes launched by Iran in response to US and Israeli attacks, officials announced, as authorities moved swiftly to activate emergency protocols across the country.
Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed that security and civil defense units immediately enacted emergency plans in coordination with relevant agencies after the strikes. Eight newly recorded injuries pushed the cumulative wounded count to 16 since hostilities began Saturday. Officials also acknowledged limited property damage at several locations across the country.
Authorities underscored that early warning and alarm systems are triggered exclusively when additional preventive measures are deemed necessary to protect public security, signaling that activations carry direct operational significance.
The Interior Ministry outlined a series of urgent directives for the public: citizens and residents were instructed to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, keep away from any suspicious objects, and immediately report them via the emergency hotline. Authorities further urged the public to stay away from affected areas to allow ambulance crews, civil defense personnel, and security forces to operate without obstruction.
Officials also issued a firm warning against the spread of misinformation, advising residents to rely solely on official sources and cautioning that sharing images or videos of the incidents could carry legal consequences.
Qatari security units operating under the Interior Ministry remain on full 24-hour readiness, continuing coordinated response and damage assessment efforts in close cooperation with all relevant authorities, the ministry said.
