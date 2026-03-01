Muslim Cleric Urges PM Modi To Mediate US-Israel-Iran Conflict

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate, leveraging India's good relations with the US, Israel, and Iran, to prevent escalation. Speaking in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Razvi emphasised that war is not the solution, advocating for dialogue to resolve conflicts. He praised Iran's stance, saying it has humbled America's pride and Israel's arrogance.

"...This war is not the solution to any issue. The solution is dialogue, and the issue should be resolved only through dialogue... By not bowing down, Iran has shattered America's pride and Israel's arrogance. America is infuriated by the retaliatory action taken by a poor country, and Israel is in a state of panic, due to which they want a coup in Iran, but that is not possible...," he told ANI.

Razvi called on PM Modi to mediate, given India's balanced relations with the involved nations. "I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that he has good relations with America, Israel, and Iran, and on the basis of those relations, he should mediate and stop this war...," he said. The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel, with concerns growing over the potential for wider conflict.

Iran Mourns Death of Ayatollah Khamenei

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects. Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Focus on Succession

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

