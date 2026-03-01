Iran Forms Three-Member Transitional Council After Death Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

According to Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), the council consists of the president, the head of the judiciary, and one Islamic jurist from the Guardian Council. The arrangement is intended to manage leadership duties temporarily until a successor is formally selected.

Under the Constitution of Iran, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for appointing a new Supreme Leader in the event of resignation or death. The transitional mechanism is designed to ensure continuity in governance during the interim period.

Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed during joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel at his headquarters. Iranian authorities have declared 40 days of national mourning following his death.

The formation of the temporary council signals the beginning of a sensitive political transition, as domestic and international observers closely monitor how Iran's leadership structure will evolve.

Ali Khamenei had served as Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, holding ultimate authority over the armed forces, judiciary, and key state institutions. His death marks a historic turning point in the Islamic Republic's political system.

The leadership transition comes amid heightened regional conflict and military escalation, increasing uncertainty about Iran's internal stability and its future foreign and security policies.

The situation remains highly dynamic, with the Assembly of Experts expected to convene in the coming days to begin the formal process of selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader.