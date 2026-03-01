Director Ravi Udyawar Speaks Up On Lack Of Children Films In Hindi Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Director Ravi Udyawar, who has helmed the recently released film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', has spoken up about the lull in the space of children films.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', and shared that he really wants Hindi cinema to deliver a good children film which not just preserves the innocence of childhood but also tells a story which is honest.

He told IANS,“It's like you put a finger where it really hurts. Trust me, like this is like, we stopped making films for kids. Like that's one of the reasons I remember, even on this film, I kept telling my actors, 'Can you bring back the innocence in romance?' I also miss the innocence in romance. Like it's, like it's so rare to find, like I think we've lost it somewhere. I think everything's gone so over the top and it just, it's so external now. So I think I miss that. And having said that, children's films, we don't make it, we should be, they are such a huge population”.

He further mentioned,“So what happens when you don't give children the kind of films they need and identify with, they start looking out somewhere else. People are watching K-dramas, like they're getting into all the other aspects of it because they want a simple film. They want two people falling in love and their insecurities, like simple stuff. They're saying, 'Don't give us too much. Can I just enjoy, can I just enjoy those two people falling in love at that moment?'. We have tried to bring back, slow down and just see, fall in love through this film”.

Meanwhile, 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ayesha Raza.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.