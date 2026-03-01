BD Living Pty Ltd Expands Single-Storey House Design Services In Perth

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 28, 2026 8:02 am - BD Living Pty Ltd has expanded its single-storey house design services in Perth to meet growing demand for practical, modern homes.

Perth, Western Australia – BD Living Pty Ltd has announced the expansion of its Single-Storey House Design Services in Perth, responding to growing demand from homeowners seeking practical, modern, and well-planned homes across the region.

Single-storey homes continue to be a popular choice for families, downsizers, and property owners looking for comfort and easy living. With this expansion, BD Living Pty Ltd aims to provide more tailored design options that suit Perth's lifestyle, climate, and block sizes.

Meeting Growing Demand for Single-Storey Homes in Perth

Perth homeowners are increasingly choosing single-storey house designs for their ease of access, open layouts, and long-term living benefits. These homes are well suited to local suburbs, offering flexible designs that support everyday comfort and functionality.

The expanded services focus on creating smart layouts, spacious living areas, and seamless indoor–outdoor connections. Each design is carefully planned to suit the needs of modern households while making the most of available land.

Focus on Smart Design and Practical Living

BD Living Pty Ltd's single-storey house design approach places strong emphasis on usability and comfort. Designs are created to support natural light, airflow, and efficient use of space. This helps homes stay comfortable throughout Perth's warm summers and cooler months.

Key design considerations include:

Open-plan living and dining areas

Functional kitchens with clear flow

Private bedroom zones

Outdoor living spaces suited to Perth lifestyles

These features help create homes that feel welcoming, practical, and easy to live in.

Designed for Perth Blocks and Local Conditions

The expanded design services also consider Perth's land types and planning guidelines. Single-storey house designs are adapted to suit various block sizes, including narrow and standard residential lots.

By focusing on local conditions, the design process supports smooth planning and better long-term outcomes for homeowners.

Supporting Homeowners Through the Design Journey

BD Living Pty Ltd continues to support clients through every stage of the design process. From early planning to final design concepts, the focus remains on clear communication and thoughtful design choices.

This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to helping Perth homeowners build homes that suit their lifestyle today and into the future.

For more information about BD Living Pty Ltd visit

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a Perth-based building company offering residential design and construction services across the region. The company focuses on quality, thoughtful planning, and designs that support comfortable living.

Contact Information

Phone

0405 837 933

Email

...