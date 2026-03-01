MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 28, 2026 2:39 pm - HONGQI becomes the flagship of the premium segment – sales of the brand, represented by the AVTODOM Group, increased by 35%

The HONGQI brand is represented by HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka. It demonstrated significant sales growth in the first month of 2026 – up 35% compared to the same period last year. The HONGQI HS3, HS5 and H5 models became top-sellers.

The compact HONGQI HS3 crossover combines dynamics, efficiency and versatility. The model is available with two turbocharged engines: 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter. These produce 156 and 245 horsepower, respectively. Transmission options include a robotized gearbox and an 8-speed automatic. An intelligent all-wheel drive system is available on the top-end versions.

The HONGQI HS5 is a mid-size crossover. It is aimed at buyers who expect performance and enhanced comfort. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 245 hp, an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Expanded multimedia options, climate control with separate zones and modern active safety systems are featured in the interior.

The H5 business-class sedan rounds out the brand's top three sales. The model boasts well-balanced technical design characteristics, making it suitable for use in the corporate segment. The powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 218 hp and 340 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

"The robust sales growth of the HONGQI brand in January is the result of an effective brand development strategy. Customers of HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka and HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok note that they choose the brand for its innovative technologies, such as adaptive driver assistance systems, high safety standards, the reliability of all technical components and exceptional comfort in everyday use", - commented Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpets?enter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.