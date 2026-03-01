Cold Spell To Persist Through Wednesday With Frost, Fog Warnings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 1 (Petra) -- Cold weather is expected to continue across most regions through Wednesday, with early-morning frost and fog likely in several areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Sunday's weather is forecast to remain cold across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience slightly milder conditions. Low-level clouds are expected under moderate northwesterly winds.The department warned of frost formation during the early morning hours over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia, as well as fog over high northern mountain regions that could reduce visibility.Sunny but cold conditions are expected to persist from Monday through Wednesday across most regions, while low-lying areas remain relatively mild. Northeasterly winds are forecast to blow at moderate speeds during this period.For Sunday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 13 C and 4 C, compared with 11 C and 2 C in western Amman.The northern highlands are forecast to record between 10 C and 0 C, while the Sharah highlands may see temperatures drop to -1 C overnight. Aqaba is expected to record highs of 22 C and lows of 10 C.