403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE To Cover All Expenses For Affected Travellers Amid Flight Disruptions, Iran Attacks
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Around 20,200 affected passengers were assisted with temporary accommodations, meals, and beverages, alongside facilitating rebooking procedures
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment