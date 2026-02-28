Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Confirms Incident At Dubai International Airport 4 Injured

Dubai Confirms Incident At Dubai International Airport 4 Injured


2026-02-28 11:30:59
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Airports emergency team responded immediately and was activated, and authorities are handling the situation in coordination with relevant agencies


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search