Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ramadan Thought


2026-02-28 11:01:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) And eat up not one another's property unjustly (in an illegal way e.g. stealing, robbing, deceiving, etc.), nor give bribery to the rulers (judges before presenting your cases) that you may knowingly eat up a part of the property of others sinfully (Qur'an 2:188)

Prayer times

  • Fajr 4.40
  • Zuhr 11.46
  • Asr 3.07
  • Maghrib 5.39
  • Isha 7.09

Fasting times

Iftar today 5.39pm

Imsak tomorrow 4.29am

Gulf Times

