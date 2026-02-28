Arab League Slams Attacks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab League condemned in the strongest rems the Iranian attacks on Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Arab League General Secretariat considered the missile attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty of peace-loving nations that have worked to achieve stability and have not participated in war. The statement expressed full solidarity with the Arab states in confronting these attacks and support for any measures they take to defend themselves and protect their people.

The statement emphasised that Arab states have taken clear positions on the Iranian crisis by rejecting military action against Tehran, and Arab states have exerted tremendous efforts to mediate and avert the escalation being witnessed today. It also warned of the immense danger inherent in the current situation in the region, urging all active parties in the international community to work towards de-escalation as quickly as possible, to spare the region the devastating consequences of widening instability and violence, and to return to dialogue.

