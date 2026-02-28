'It's Surreal': Zimbabwe Superfans Revel In Unexpected Ride Back To India

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A group of Zimbabwe superfans told AFP“it felt surreal” to be watching their team in the Super Eights in India - days after the colourful group had returned home thinking their T20 World Cup odyssey was over.

They will be in Delhi today to see their Zimbabwe heroes, who cannot qualify for the semi-finals, sign off in their final match against South Africa.

The six - Malvin Kwaramba, Brian Hwenjer, Godwin Mamhiyo, Leonah Tanikwa, Abel Mataranyika and Ben Gotora - had witnessed their side top their group with famous wins over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

But the next day, February 20, the fans headed to Colombo airport in Sri Lanka for the long journey home via Dubai, their budget exhausted.

Then a sponsor stepped in and a few days later the colourful band were back in the cricketing cauldron of Chennai to witness their idols face India in a Super Eights showdown.

India won easily, but it mattered not to the the fans who are called“Castle Corner” after the part of the Harare Sports Club ground at which they congregate.

They were just grateful to be there after their cricketing adventure had been unexpectedly extended.

An online video of the fans saying goodbye to Zimbabwe's players went viral and caught the attention of Delta Corporation who stepped in to pay for the fans to go back and finish the tournament in India.

“We returned to Harare on Saturday (February 21) and on February 24 were on a flight to India,” Kwaramba told AFP.

“Thanks to Delta and Stella Nkomo, Zimbabwe's ambassador to India, that our visas and bookings everything were taken care of and here we are.

“It's surreal.

“I still can't believe that I am here in India. You know, the experience is out of this world.”

Zimbabwe's fairytale run in the tournament ended with two big defeats to the West Indies and India in Mumbai and Chennai.

The results were secondary to the experience of a lifetime.

“People here breathe cricket, sleep cricket. Everything about India is cricket. And when we got to the stadium, my word, it was humungous,” said Kwaramba.

“The fans, the music, the performance, it was out of this world.

“I got goosebumps. I pinched myself. I was actually in shock and awe. It's an experience that I'm going to cherish and that is going to be in my heart forever.”

Mamhiyo, an accountant, said India was unique in its love for the game.

“Everyone here is thinking cricket and has got knowledge,” Mamhiyo told AFP.

“You could discuss cricket with the tuk-tuk driver or with the person selling at a store.

Mahiyo said the greatest part of the trip has been“the connections that I've made with people from Colombo, Chennai, Kandy, some from even London, Australia, Ireland”.

“It's been amazing how cricket brings people together and creates so much friendship.”

