In-Form Jacks Savours England's 'Brook Era' In White-Ball Cricket

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Will Jacks hailed Harry Brook's impact as England's white-ball captain after their four-wicket win over New Zealand on ‌Friday secured top spot in ​the Super Eight ‌stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Jacks ‌delivered an all-round ‌performance, taking two wickets ‌in four economical overs before adding a brisk 44-run partnership with Rehan Ahmed in England's chase of 160, which they completed with three balls remaining.

Asked whether England's recent form signalled a return to the“Bazball” style of play popularised by coach ​Brendon McCullum, Jacks instead pointed to Brook, who struck a 50-ball century against Pakistan in their previous ‌match to seal a semi-final ​berth and again settled down the ​innings on Friday after England slipped to 2-2 early in the chase.

“I think this group is the era of Harry Brook. He is our white-ball captain,” Jacks told reporters in Colombo.“And I think that is something that we've been really focusing on. He has got us ‌to play a ‌certain way, and I think the environment around the group led by him is absolutely brilliant.

“Hopefully, everyone can see that we're having fun and we're approaching the game in the right way. And I think that's why we've had some success.”

England will face ​India or West Indies in the semi-finals, with the two sides meeting today. Jacks said England would be ready for either opponent.“We'll be watching their game Sunday and we'll see the outcome. We'll be prepared and I think we'll go into it ‌with optimism ​and excitement.”

