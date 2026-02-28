World Leaders Back Qatar, Condemn Iranian Attack

MENAFN - Gulf Times) World leaders have rallied in solidarity with Qatar following Iranian ballistic missile strikes on its territory, with heads of state and government from across the Arab world and Europe making calls to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to condemn the attacks and pledge their full support.

In a series of calls, leaders uniformly stressed the need for an immediate halt to escalation and a return to dialogue, while affirming their countries' readiness to stand with Qatar in any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a call made to HH the Amir by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, they exchanged viewpoints on developments in the region amid the rapidly evolving security situation, along with the consequences of the ongoing escalation and its impact on regional and international security. They further underscored the importance of the immediate cessation of any escalatory acts and a return to the dialogue table to safeguard the security of the region and to prevent sliding into wider confrontations.

In this context, the Saudi crown prince stressed Saudi Arabia's full solidarity with Qatar, along with his vehement condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territories with Iranian ballistic missiles. He also affirmed the provision of all possible support for Qatar in any measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability. HH the Amir expressed his utmost thanks and profound gratitude for Saudi Arabia's enduring positions and fraternal sentiments of solidarity, as well as its unwavering support for Qatar and its people.

HH the Amir held a phone call with Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, reassuring Kuwait as well as its leadership and people - a sentiment returned by the Kuwaiti Amir with equal warmth. Both sides expressed their vehement condemnation of the brazen assault, considering it a flagrant violation of the two nations' sovereignty, the provisions of international law, and the UN Charter. They asserted that this attack on the two nations, alongside several sisterly nations, represents a dangerous escalation that imperils the region's security and stability. In addition, the two sides reviewed the security developments in the region, along with the consequences of these developments on both regional and global peace and stability. Their Highnesses underscored the criticality of an immediate cessation of escalatory acts and a return to diplomatic and dialogue channels, noting their readiness to harness all potential to support the region's security and safeguard its stability.

HH the Amir received a phone call from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman. At the outset of the call, the Omani leader inquired after Qatar's leadership and people following the Iranian aggression that targeted its land.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultan of Oman for the sincere feelings and the interest shown towards Qatar and its people.

The call also dealt with discussing security developments in the region and their implication for regional and international peace and stability, with both sides emphasising the importance of exercising restraint and the return to diplomatic means and dialogue achieve the region's security and stability.

Earlier in the day, HH the Amir also received a phone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. They discussed the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation and open avenues for dialogue in order to preserve the region's security and spare it from further tensions and confrontations. Both sides also condemned the targeting of Qatar, the UAE and other sisterly Arab states with Iranian ballistic missiles, affirming the continued coordination between the two countries at the highest levels to take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty and enhance security and stability. Their Highnesses emphasised the solidarity of their countries with all Arab states subjected to aggression and the continuation of joint coordination to preserve the security of the region and the dignity of its peoples.

During a call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, they discussed the security developments in the region along with the repercussions on regional and global peace and stability, with both sides underscoring the criticality of an immediate halt to escalation and of giving precedence to dialogue to protect the security of the region and prevent it from plunging into further tensions. In this context, the Egyptian president emphasised Egypt's solidarity with Qatar, alongside the sisterly Arab nations that came under the wanton attack, along with its absolute condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territories with Iranian ballistic missiles. He stressed Egypt's readiness to stand side by side with Qatar and the affected nations in all measures they take to protect their sovereignty and reinforce their security and stability. HH the Amir expressed his utmost thanks and profound gratitude for Egypt's stance and enduring support.

In a call from King Abdullah II ibn al-Hussein of Jordan, the two leaders addressed the security developments in the region and their implications for peace and stability, with both sides stressing the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and of giving dialogue a chance to ensure regional security and prevent further tensions. Both sides also condemned the targeting of Qatar, Jordan and other Arab countries with Iranian ballistic missiles, stressing the ongoing coordination between the two countries to take all necessary measures to preserve sovereignty and enhance security and stability.

A phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani also dealt with the security developments in the region and their implications, with both sides stressing the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and of giving dialogue a chance to ensure regional security and prevent further deterioration of the situation. The Iraqi prime minister underscored his country's solidarity with Qatar and its condemnation of attacks targeting Qatari territories with Iranian ballistic missiles. He emphasised that Iraq is ready to provide support to Qatar in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability. HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation for Iraq's support.

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar in a call to HH the Amir, who expressed his thanks and appreciation to president for the sincere feelings expressed towards Qatar.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco also had a phone call with HH the Amir.

The king assured Morocco's full solidarity with Qatar, saying his country was ready to offer the support needed to enhance the security and stability, and protect the sovereignty of Qatar. HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king.

HH the Amir also received a phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The call addressed the security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and stability, with both sides stressing the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and of giving priority to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent sliding towards further tensions.

In a call Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa made to HH the Amir Saturday, he expressed solidarity with Qatar in the face of Iranian aggression, and his country's support for everything that would enhance the security and stability of the State of Qatar. HH the Amir expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Syrian president.

The Pakistani premier expressed his country's strong condemnation of the attacks targeting the territories of Qatar and brotherly Gulf Arab states, underscoring Pakistan's full solidarity with Qatar and its readiness to support the country in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability. HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation for Pakistan's stance and its support for Qatar.

Similarly, HH the Amir received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which they discussed the security developments in the region and their implications for regional and global peace and stability. The French president expressed France's solidarity with Qatar and its condemnation of the targeting of its territories, confirming his country's readiness to provide various kinds of support to Qatar in any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability. HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the French president for his stance and supportive positions towards Qatar and its people.

HH the Amir also received a phone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. At the outset of the call, the chancellor expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar and other countries in the region.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the chancellor for Germany's solidarity with Qatar.

In his call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation and prioritise diplomatic means and dialogue to avoid further tensions in the region and establish the foundations of stability. Starmer affirmed his country's support for Qatar, stressing it was ready to support Qatar in all matters that would preserve its sovereignty and enhance its stability. HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the British prime minister for his support.

In a call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the two leaders discussed the security developments in the region, stressing the criticality of de-escalation and opening prospects for dialogue to protect the security of the region and spare it from further tensions. The Greek prime minister expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar, underscoring Greece's readiness to provide support in all measures Qatar takes to protect its sovereignty and security. HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Greek premier for his support.

