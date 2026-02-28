No More Credit

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I'm now 99.9% sure that I have updated all my auto-pays both personally and professionally to use either my personal or business debit card or my Apple Cash account (secondary to that is my personal debit.) I've worked up a system this past month that feels both manageable and secure to me.

I know someone commented on my post about this process asking why it would take the month to make this transition.

Because of my business, I actually have a pretty large number of auto-pays set up. While I pay most annually to take advantage of discounts, there are still quite a few monthly ones. Sorting those out took some time.

I have 5 monthly auto pay bills set up for my business and about triple that in annual charges. None are not significant individually, but when added up, it could quickly get me in trouble. (The largest one time charge I pay is $394.)

In addition, I have 8 monthly auto pay bills personally. These include things like health insurance premium, auto insurance premium (although I've been trying to pay this every 6 months), etc.

It definitely took some time and attention to make sure everything was set up correctly. But I'm pretty confident I'm ready for this clean break! And pretty proud of this step as well.

Sharing the Why

At the same time, I've been communicating what I'm doing with the kiddos. Taking the Dave Ramsey class, getting rid of all my credit cards, what I'm learning each week. (Tomorrow's class is about Investing, I know I'll learn alot there.)

I've had the 3 youngest watch some of the class snippets that I thought were really good. Especially his definition of the credit score or rather debt score.

Life is calm now. For probably the first time in 20 years. Lots of time in my head and to process and think through next steps. And look at my screw ups with some perspective and distance without feeling like I'm drinking out of a firehose.