Qatari Air Defenses Intercept 18 Missiles


2026-02-28 10:30:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defense said its forces shot down 18 ballistic missiles that targeted several parts of the country.
All missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching the Qatari territories, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The statement called on the public to abide by the safety instruction and avoid sharing unauthenticated news report or disinformation. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

