403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Air Defenses Intercept 18 Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defense said its forces shot down 18 ballistic missiles that targeted several parts of the country.
All missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching the Qatari territories, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The statement called on the public to abide by the safety instruction and avoid sharing unauthenticated news report or disinformation. (end)
sss
All missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching the Qatari territories, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.
The statement called on the public to abide by the safety instruction and avoid sharing unauthenticated news report or disinformation. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment