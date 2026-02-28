Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Reports Eight More Injuries From Iranian Attacks


2026-02-28 10:30:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) - Eight injuries from the latest wave of Iranian attacks on Qatar took the overall to 16 on Sunday, in addition to minor material damage.
Announcing the figures, the Qatari Ministry of Interior said the civil defense corps promptly activated the emergency response plans to protect the public safety. (pickup previous)
