403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Reports Eight More Injuries From Iranian Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) - Eight injuries from the latest wave of Iranian attacks on Qatar took the overall to 16 on Sunday, in addition to minor material damage.
Announcing the figures, the Qatari Ministry of Interior said the civil defense corps promptly activated the emergency response plans to protect the public safety. (pickup previous)
sss
Announcing the figures, the Qatari Ministry of Interior said the civil defense corps promptly activated the emergency response plans to protect the public safety. (pickup previous)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment