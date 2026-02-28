Sonal Chauhan Stuck In Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis, Seeks PM's Help

Actor Sonal Chauhan has found herself stuck in Dubai after several flights were cancelled due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The actress has now reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, asking for support to return to India safely. The 'Jannat' actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her situation with her followers and the authorities. She spoke about being "stranded" in Dubai as flights have been cancelled with no clear update on when services will restart.

Sonal Chauhan Appeals to PM Modi

In her post, she directly sought the government's "guidance and support" during the ongoing crisis. Her post read, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return." Take a look

Sonal Chauhan is among the many passengers currently stuck at Dubai International Airport. Sudden flight cancellations have left travellers waiting for updates, with many unsure about when they will be able to return home. Several videos shared online show crowded airport terminals and worried passengers as they wait for official announcements.

Flight Disruptions Due to Middle East Crisis

The crisis follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation triggered retaliatory threats and airspace closures in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, disrupting major international air corridors.

Airlines across the country have been forced to reroute or cancel flights, with airports setting up help desks to assist stranded passengers.

Airlines Monitor Situation, Await Safe Corridors

Both Air India and IndiGo said they remain in close coordination with aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Services will resume once safe flight corridors become available, the airlines said, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation evolves. (ANI)

