Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupiers In Crimea Seek Fines For Covering Face In Public Places

2026-02-28 10:02:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the resistance movement“Yellow Ribbon,” according to Ukrinform.

“The occupation administration of Crimea has proposed making the peninsula the first region where a new rule on fines for being in public places with your face covered will come into force,” the message says.

It is noted that this refers to a bill submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which provides for administrative liability for appearing in public places with a face that does not allow identification. The violation is punishable by a fine of 10,000 to 15,000 rubles, and for a repeat violation, up to 30,000 rubles.

Read also: Without resolving“ Crimea issue,” war will end in frozen conflict, not peace – expert

According to the Yellow Ribbon movement, Sevastopol is to become the pilot region for the launch of this practice.

“Given the existing system of checks and surveillance cameras, the new fines could quickly become a tool for additional control over residents,” the movement added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the occupying authorities of Crimea equate inscriptions on signs in Latin letters with“enemy” ones.

Photo: GUR

UkrinForm

