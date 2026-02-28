Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Injuries Reported From Attacks On Bahrain


2026-02-28 09:00:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Salmaniya Medical Complex received four persons who were wounded in the latest attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Three of the injuries were minor and were treated in line with medical protocols before being discharged, BNA news agency reported on Sunday morning, citing medical sources.
The fourth case was described as moderate, and the patient has been placed under medical observation until his condition stabilizes, with specialized medical teams continuing to monitor his status.
Government Hospitals confirmed that the emergency response plan has been activated and that readiness levels have been raised across vital departments, particularly emergency, intensive care and support services. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

