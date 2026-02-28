403
UAE, Turkish Leaders Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 1 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday morning.
They discussed the military escalation in the region and the serious threat it poses to regional security and stability, according to WAM news agency.
President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkiye's rejection of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that the escalating tensions puts regional security in grave peril.
Both leaders called for an immediate halt to military actions and emphasized the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomatic means. (end)
