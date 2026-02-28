Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Is Dead, Says Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump declared that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead and said US bombing will continue“throughout the week or, as long as necessary”.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump said in a statement. He called it“Justice for the people of Iran” and for“all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

Trump said Khamenei“was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

He described the moment as“the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” Trump said. Repeating a warning issued earlier, he added:“Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

The President said he hoped“the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves.”

He claimed that“not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated.”

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X that“President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team.”

“The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone,” she said added that“Prior to the attacks, Secretary (of State, Marco) Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members.”

“The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day,” she said.

In a background call with reporters, senior administration officials said the President believed diplomacy was not a viable option. They cited intelligence assessments and described Iran's missile and enrichment capabilities as unacceptable risks.

The announcement marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US and Iran have been at odds for decades over Tehran's nuclear programme, regional proxies, and ballistic missile development.