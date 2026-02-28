403
Minor Fire Subdued At Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, March 1 (KUNA) -- Dubai Civil Defense teams have brought under control a minor fire on the exterior facade of the Burj Al Arab hotel, with no injuries being reported.
The incident resulted from wreckage from a hostile drone that had been intercepted, WAM news agency reported in the small hours of Sunday, citing Dubai Government Media Office. (end)
