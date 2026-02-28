403
Kuwait Urges Nat'ls In Saudi Arabia To Abide By Instructions Of Authorities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 1 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Delegate to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youssuf Al-Tenib called on his compatriots to follow the safety instructions of competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Consulate in Jedda is following up the affairs of its nationals to make sure of their safety and offer the necessary help, if need be, he said in statements to KUNA on Saturday evening.
He advised the Kuwaiti nationals who might face any eventuality to contact the Consulate via the phone No. 966535571133+. (end)
