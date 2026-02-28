403
Apartment Building Targeted In Manama
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 1 (KUNA) -- An apartment building was targeted in Manama, the capital city of Bahrain, on Saturday night.
The competent authorities rushed to the site to assess the potential damage, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior said in a brief post on its X account. (end)
