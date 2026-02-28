Criminal Defense Attorney In Fort Lauderdale Explains Constitutional Rights During Police Encounters

MENAFN - GetNews)



Piotrowski Law is a firm that represents people throughout the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties who are either being arrested, investigated or charged with a criminal offense. A large number of citizens are not conversant with their constitutional rights when they are confronted by the police. The pressure and fear usually result in statements that cause irreversible damage. The firm offers clear education on the law to make residents aware of the protections that they have during stops, searches, arrests, and interrogations.

The firm's criminal defense attorney handles misdemeanors and felonies like DUI, drug offences, domestic violence, probation violations and guns. The lawyers of the firm explain that the Fourth Amendment guards against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Fifth Amendment guards against self-incrimination, and the Sixth Amendment guards against the right to counsel. The clients are also educated on how to speak, when to be quiet and how to seek the services of an attorney.

A spokesperson of the firm said that, "Most people would like to cooperate and clear things up right away, but they usually talk without knowing their rights. The Constitution outlines certain safeguards in police confrontations. When a person knows when to keep quiet and when to seek legal counsel, he/she will reduce the chances of ruining his/her defense even before the case commences."

The firm, headed by a former Assistant State Attorney, knows how prosecutors build cases from statements made during traffic stops and custodial interrogations. As a criminal defense attorney in Fort Lauderdale, he reviews body camera footage, dash camera footage, and a transcript of the interrogation to find any evidence of a constitutional violation. Evidence gathered as a result of illegal searches or wrongful interrogations may be challenged in court.

The situations in the police are dynamic, and the choices that are made within minutes can have a long-term effect on a case. Knowledge of constitutional rights is not about how to escape responsibility. It concerns ensuring that the law is not overly enforced and that due process is upheld. Education also helps individuals to protect themselves without intensifying the situation. Attorney advice may be used to prevent potential mistakes with long-term consequences.

