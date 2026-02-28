Kuwaiti Defences Intercepts Drone Targeting Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, February 28 (Petra) – The Kuwaiti Air Defence Forces intercepted a drone targeting the Mohammed Al Ahmad Naval Base, the official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said.In a press statement issued Saturday, the spokesperson said the operation was carried out in accordance with approved operational plans and procedures, highlighting the high efficiency, readiness and capabilities of the air defence units, as well as the coordination and integration among the various branches of the armed forces.