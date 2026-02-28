Shia Council Slams US Policy Amid Strikes On Iran, Warns Of Regional War

'Iran has right to retaliate': Shia Council slams US-Israel strike

All India Shia Council spokesperson Maulana Jalal Haider Naqvi on Saturday slammed the United States after it coordinated with Israel to launch a strike on Iranian sites, stating that the world has already witnessed how the US policies work, highlighting the situation in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, and the recent attack on Vanezuela. "America's policies have always been like this. The world has seen how the US attacked Venezuela, and the situation in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya is no secret. But Iran's Supreme Leader had already stated that if any attack occurs on our soil, on our land, it will not go unanswered, and this war will be a regional war. This war will spread throughout the Middle East, and that is exactly what happened. This means that Iran has done what it has always promised..." he said.

Naqvi vouched for peace and resolution, stating that the war is bringing atrocities and taking numerous innocent civilians. "The way the war is unfolding, the loss of life and property, and the killing of civilians, is regrettable. We appeal for the war to end as soon as possible. But if the US and Israel commit atrocities on someone's soil, that country has the right to retaliate strongly, and Iran has done just that. And Iran attacked in the manner that was expected from them," he added.

India calls for dialogue, diplomacy to de-escalate tensions

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid the escalating tensions in West Asia and reiterated India's stance of de-escalating tensions through dialogue and diplomacy. "Spoke with Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar this afternoon. Reiterate India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions," Jaishankar posted on X about his call with FM Gideon Sa'ar.

In a separate post on X, he said that during his call with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, he shared India's "deep concern at the recent developments". "Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India's deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region. @araghchi," Jaishankar posted on X.

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate in West Asia

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors. (ANI)

