PM Modi Launches HPV Vaccine Drive, Rs 16,680 Cr Projects In Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign and development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Addressing a large public rally after the event, PM Modi said the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two years, and the state is now advancing on a new path of development.

Development Projects and Women Empowerment

The Prime Minister called the HPV vaccination campaign an important step towards empowering the women of the country. "Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country. The HPV vaccination campaign has been launched in Ajmer. This campaign is an important step towards empowering the women of the country," PM Modi said.

"The promises of development with which the BJP government came to serve you are being fulfilled with great speed. And today is the day to accelerate this very campaign of development," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister added, "Just a short while ago, the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan completed two years. I am pleased that today, Rajasthan is advancing on a new path of development."

On the programme launch, PM Modi said, "The foundation stone laying and inauguration of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore rupees related to Rajasthan's development took place here today. New power is being added in every sector--roads, electricity, water, health, and education. All these projects will enhance the convenience of the people of Rajasthan and also create employment opportunities for the youth of Rajasthan."

Following his recent foreign visit to Israel, PM Modi remembered Major Dalpat Singh's role in liberating Haifa. "I returned from Israel just yesterday. The people of Israel still proudly remember the valour of Rajasthan's son, Major Dalpat Ji. I, too, had the privilege of paying homage to the valour of Major Dalpat Singh Ji in the Israeli parliament," he said.

PM Modi's Attack on Congress Sparks Political Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a sharp attack on the opposition Congress and referred to historical events surrounding the partition of India, alleging that certain political forces have a history of weakening the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the All-India Muslim League "hated India" and was responsible for the country's partition. Drawing a comparison, he alleged that Congress was following a similar path. He further accused Congress of defaming the country and attempting to weaken national institutions. "Maoists hate India's prosperity, Constitution, and democracy. Similarly, Congress waits for an opportunity to defame the country and infiltrates every space to do so. The country will never forgive such misdeeds," he said. This came in the backdrop of the AI Summit protest by the Indian Youth Congress leaders.

Ashok Gehlot Hits Back at PM

However, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hit back at PM Modi and the BJP for comparing the party to All-India Muslim League, calling it a "symbol of his political desperation."

In an X post, after PM Modi's Ajmer rally, Ashok Gehlot asked the Prime Minister to "speak on the issues of public interest" instead of attacking Congress. He said that "opposing PM Modi is not the same as opposing the country." Gehlot wrote, "Today in Ajmer, the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Congress party are a symbol of his political desperation. For those belonging to an ideology that did not sacrifice even a fingernail in the freedom struggle to level allegations of dividing the country against the Congress, a party with a glorious history of leading the freedom struggle, is not only ridiculous but also proof of moral bankruptcy." "Modi ji, remember that opposing you is not the same as opposing the country. Do not make the mistake of considering yourself greater than the nation," he added.

Manish Tewari Criticises PM's Remarks

Congress MP Manish Tewari also criticised PM Modi for his remarks against Congress. "It's very unfortunate that the Prime Minister of India should not use this kind of language and terminology. The Indian National Congress has a very proud history, and the ideology to which the Prime Minister belongs has nothing to do with India's freedom movement. It was the Indian National Congress that brought this country independence. The Prime Minister's use of such language, which speaks of division, does not suit them," Tewari said.

Pawan Khera Slams PM

In response, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the Prime Minister's visit to Israel and also invoked the "Chinese dog" fiasco at the AI Impact Summit. Khera said, "PM Modi only wants to curse the Congress. He's been cursing for the past twelve years. As long as he's in power, he'll curse and won't work. The people of India were insulted by Galgotias. The people of India are insulted when you go to Israel and say Israel is the fatherland, India is the motherland. Then the people of India are insulted. You roam around insulting India all day and point fingers at us."

PM Inaugurates Micron Semiconductor Facility in Sanand

Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

According to a press release from PMO, the inauguration of the semiconductor facility marked a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility.

The project, which had its ground-breaking ceremony in September 2023, was the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). With a total outlay of more than Rs 22,500 crore, construction commenced soon after approval, reflecting the government's commitment to fast-tracking strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of Micron's semiconductor facility, PM Narendra Modi stated, "With 10 new semiconductor projects coming into production in India, the multiplier effect will reach the entire value chain of MSMEs, startups and electronic industries."

Regarding India's standing in the international market, Modi noted, "The message has reached the world - India is capable, competitive and committed. I assure the global investors and India's partners that the Indian government, as well as state governments, are with you." Regarding the shift in global technological power, Modi added, "This is the century of AI revolution. The semiconductor is a major bridge of this revolution. If oil was the regulator of the last century, the microchip will be the regulator of this century."

Union Minister Hails 'Made in India' Chips

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India has made a place in the semiconductor industry on the global map. Memory chips will be manufactured in this plant. The semiconductor industry is foundational, and everything from cameras to mobiles needs memory chips. India has made a place in the semiconductor industry on the global map. There is a big ecosystem of semiconductor design in India, and it is moving forward quickly. Chips designed in India will now be manufactured here," the Union Minister said, addressing the gathering in Sanand.

Sanand to Become Global Semiconductor Hub: CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the facility in Sanand will become a global hub for semiconductors. "The progress of Gujarat could happen due to the diligent hard work of the Prime Minister. We believe that this cluster of Sanand will become the semiconductor hub of the world," CM Patel said.

Odisha CM Hails Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the HVP vaccination drive, saying, "Today is a historic day for the country. Prime Minister Modi has launched a vaccination campaign from Ajmer to eliminate Human Papillomavirus infection across the country. HPV vaccination is a very important step for the health security of the girls of our country as well as for their future. Under this major scheme of the Prime Minister, about 3 lakh 36 thousand girls of our state will be vaccinated."

