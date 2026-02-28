Jaishankar Speaks To Gulf Fms On West Asia Crisis, Urges De-Escalation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts from several Gulf countries amid rising tensions in West Asia, stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy. He said India is concerned about the escalating situation and highlighted the country's strong interest in regional peace and the safety of the Indian community living in the region.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Outreach to Gulf Nations

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Gulf. Underlined India's stakes in regional peace and stability and in the welfare of Indian community."

In another post, he said he spoke with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who briefed him on the latest situation in the country. "Spoke with Kuwait FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He briefed on the latest situation in Kuwait. Underlined India's concern at the escalation. Value his reassurance for the welfare of the Indian community," in another post, he said.

Jaishankar spoke with top leaders from Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE about rising tensions in the Gulf. He said he was assured by Bahrain's FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Qatar's PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and UAE's DPM and FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan that the Indian community's safety and welfare would be protected.

"Exchanged views with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain on the turn of events in the region. The escalating developments are clearly a matter of concern. Was assured that his Government would take all measures to keep the Indian community safe," he said.

"Called Qatar PM & FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani this evening. Was apprised of the situation in Qatar. Value his assurance on the well-being of the Indian community," he said.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate

"Discussed the evolving situation in the Gulf with UAE DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan this evening. India is concerned with the escalating situation. Appreciate his commitment to the welfare of the Indian community," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US had begun "major combat operations" in Iran after Israel also said it had launched missile attacks against the country, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Several countries across the region have shut their airspace amid the exchange of attacks Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian students in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel. (ANI)

