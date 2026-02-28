Middle East On Brink: Guterres Urges Calm, US Slams Iran's Actions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urgent de-escalation in the Middle East, urging world leaders to "act responsibly".

During the emergency meeting to address the situation in Iran and the Middle East, Guterres said, "Let's act responsibly & together to pull the region & our world back from the brink." He said, "military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region in the world". Guterres called for immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation in the Middle East.

US blames Iran for global instability

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said that the Iranian regime has destabilised the world, citing its attacks on American forces and citizens, threats to regional allies, support for violent proxies, and pursuit of advanced missile and nuclear capabilities. He added that the United States is taking lawful actions to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"The Iranian regime has willfully destabilised the world. It has killed American forces and citizens, threatened regional allies and jeopardised the security of international shipping upon which the world depends. It's massive support for violent proxies... has brought bloodshed and disorder across the Middle East for far too long," he said.

"Iran's continued pursuit of advanced missile capabilities, coupled with its refusal to abandon nuclear ambitions, despite diplomatic opportunities, presents a grave and mounting danger. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That principle is not a matter of politics. It's a matter of global security, and to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he said.

Guterres condemns military escalation

Earlier, Guterres condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, followed by Iranian attacks, undermine international security and risk uncontrollable consequences, and called for lasting peace through dialogue and negotiations based on the UN Charter.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "I condemn the military escalation in the Middle East today. The strikes by the US & Israel against Iran & the subsequent attacks by Iran undermine international security. These actions carry the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world. Lasting peace can only be achieved through peaceful means, including genuine dialogue and negotiations. The @UNCharter provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace & security."

US, Israel strike Iran; Tehran retaliates

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Reports claim death of Iran's Supreme Leader

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, senior Israeli officials were informed on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Senior Israeli officials were also informed that the body of Iran's Supreme Leader was found under the rubble left by the air strike, the report said. (ANI)

