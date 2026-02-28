Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince, Premier Briefed On Regional Developments


2026-02-28 06:30:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah saw an explanation about the latest regional developments in the wake of the heinous Iranian attacks on Kuwait and some sisterly countries.
This came during a visit by His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mishref area.
Upon the arrival, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister were received by Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials at the ministry.
His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister were accompanied by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the head of His Highness then Crown Prince's Office Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
