First Deputy PM, Min. Of Interior Inspects Security Readiness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah chaired on Saturday a meeting with security leaders, in the presence of Undersecretary Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib, in light of the current escalations in the region and to review the readiness of the security sectors in dealing with various developments.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf stressed the necessity of the continuous field presence of all security leaders and the close monitoring of the situation, Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
He directed the reinforcement of security patrol deployments and the securing of vital sites, key facilities, and essential services in the country to ensure the maintenance of a stable security situation, statement added.
Furthermore, he also emphasized the importance of full coordination with all relevant state agencies to ensure rapid response and immediate handling of any emergency, affirming that the security agencies are fully prepared to receive any reports via the emergency number (112) and to deal with them efficiently.
The Ministry of Interior renewed its call for everyone to exercise accuracy and obtain information from official approved sources, and not to follow rumors that may affect societal security.
The Ministry of Interior also affirmed that all state sectors are working in full harmony to preserve the security and safety of the country and the reassurance of citizens and residents. (end)
