Kuwait PM Visits People Injured By Attack On Airport


2026-02-28 06:00:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited Farwaniya Hospital on Saturday to inquire himself about citizens and residents who were injured in the attack on Kuwait International Airport.
His Highness the Prime Minister was briefed by the medical team about conditions of the injured.
His Highness the Prime Minister wished them swift recovery. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

