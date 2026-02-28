Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Summons Iran's Amb., Protest Against Tehran's Attack


2026-02-28 05:45:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari Foreign Ministry summoned Saturday Iranian Ambassador in Doha Ali Salehabadi to express dismay and rejection of attacks against Qatar, which it considered a blatant violation of the Gulf state's sovereignty, international law and UN Charter.
Minister of State at the foreign ministry Mohammad Al-Khulaifi told Salehabadi reptition of these attacks were reckless and irresponsible act, violating good neighborliness and relations between the two countries.
These attacks, said a foreign ministry statement, would have dangerous consequences on bilateral relations, especially that Qatar was exerting efforts to de-escalate.
Al-Khulaifi called for the return of dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve disputes, while ceasing military operations which were threatening regional peace and security. (end)
sss


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

