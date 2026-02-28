403
Qatar Summons Iran's Amb., Protest Against Tehran's Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari Foreign Ministry summoned Saturday Iranian Ambassador in Doha Ali Salehabadi to express dismay and rejection of attacks against Qatar, which it considered a blatant violation of the Gulf state's sovereignty, international law and UN Charter.
Minister of State at the foreign ministry Mohammad Al-Khulaifi told Salehabadi reptition of these attacks were reckless and irresponsible act, violating good neighborliness and relations between the two countries.
These attacks, said a foreign ministry statement, would have dangerous consequences on bilateral relations, especially that Qatar was exerting efforts to de-escalate.
Al-Khulaifi called for the return of dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve disputes, while ceasing military operations which were threatening regional peace and security. (end)
