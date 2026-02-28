403
Kuwait Embassy, Consulate In UAE Call On Citizens To Follow Emirati Authority Instructions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with the Consulate General in Dubai, called on Saturday Kuwaiti citizens in the UAE to follow the instructions issued by the official authorities in light of the geopolitical situation and developments in the region.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim affirmed that the embassy is monitoring the conditions and the safety of Kuwaiti citizens and ensuring that support is available to them when needed.
Ambassador Al-Ghunaim stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
For his part, Kuwait's Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaabi told KUNA that the consulate remains in continuous contact with members of the Kuwaiti community within its jurisdiction.
Furthermore, Al-Zaabi urged citizens to remain vigilant and to communicate immediately through emergency channels when necessary.
The two missions clarified that the emergency number designated for Kuwaiti citizens in Abu Dhabi is (+97150 681 7788), while the Consulate General in Dubai has designated the emergency number (+971 56 365 1212), urging everyone to keep these numbers on hand and to contact them when needed. (end)
