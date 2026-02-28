403
UAE Pres. Talk To Arab Leaders On Military Escalation In Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa discussed the military escalation in the region, which was undermining regional and international peace and security.
The two leaders condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE and Bahrain, as well as a number of other countries, considering them blatant violation of sovereignty, regional security and stability, WAM news agency reported.
Sheikh Mohammad and King Hamad called on importance of immediate cessation of hostilities, and return to diplomacy and dialogue.
Sheikh Mohammad also received a call from Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman to discuss military escalation, and how it was affecting regional security and stability.
They called for immediate cessation of military acts and return to dialogue.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed also talked with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about the military escalation in the region.
Aoun, said WAM, condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries. Both leaders called for restraint and restoration of dialogue. (end)
skm
