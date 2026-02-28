Dreamers & Lovers Expands California Bridal Atelier Focused On Handmade Wedding Dresses Made In LA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an industry dominated by mass-produced gowns, one California designer has spent the past 13 years building the opposite: a bridal atelier where every wedding dress is handcrafted locally, one bride at a time.

Dreamers & Lovers, founded by former Chanel boutique manager Yanique Barnes, has opened a new showroom in Riviera Village, Redondo Beach - marking a new chapter for a brand that started as three dresses on Etsy and grew into a nationally recognized atelier that brides fly across the country to visit. Today, Dreamers & Lovers serves brides nationwide who travel to the California atelier seeking something different from traditional bridal salons.

"Those first three dresses were never supposed to be wedding gowns," said Barnes. "Brides found them and decided that's what they were. That's still how we design - we make dresses for women as they are, not for a version of 'bridal' someone told them to perform."

Barnes spent six years managing Chanel boutiques before walking away from corporate luxury to build something rooted in craft rather than volume. At a time when the majority of bridal gowns are manufactured overseas and sold through large retail chains, Dreamers & Lovers operates entirely out of its California studio, where a team of seamstresses constructs every gown by hand using cotton lace, a fabric chosen for its breathability, texture, and the way it photographs in natural light.

The result is a brand built for what Barnes calls "the unscripted bride" - women who value substance over spectacle and refuse to treat their wedding day as a performance.

The new Riviera Village showroom offers private bridal appointments in a walkable neighborhood alongside independent boutiques and restaurants. The brand also serves brides nationwide through an online shop and home try-on program. Production remains in Torrance, California.

Dreamers & Lovers has been featured in People Magazine, Green Wedding Shoes, Bridal Musings, and Martha Stewart Wedding.

Dreamers & Lovers is a California bridal atelier creating handcrafted cotton lace wedding dresses for brides who refuse to disappear into tradition. Founded in 2012, the brand serves brides nationwide through online orders, home try-on, and in-person appointments in Riviera Village, Redondo Beach, with production in Torrance, California.

