403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian PM, In Call With Kuwait Amir, Condemns Iran's Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Saturday who inquired about the State of Kuwait, leadership and people following Iran's blatant attacks on Kuwait.
Meloni strongly condemned this "blatant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, international law and UN Charter.
Meloni reaffirmed Italy's support to the State of Kuwait and its people, as well as backing to all measures taken to safeguard Kuwait's sovereignty, security and stability.
His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Meloni, wishing her good health. (end)
bs
Meloni strongly condemned this "blatant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, international law and UN Charter.
Meloni reaffirmed Italy's support to the State of Kuwait and its people, as well as backing to all measures taken to safeguard Kuwait's sovereignty, security and stability.
His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Meloni, wishing her good health. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment