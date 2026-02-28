403
Kuwait FM Receives Call From Palestinian Vice Pres., Condemns Iran's Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Saturday a telephone call from Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh.
During the call, Al-Sheikh condemned Iran's attack that targeted Kuwait and the region's states, affirming the rights of the countries targeted by Iran to take all required measures to protect their sovereignty and territories, the ministry said in a statement. (end)
