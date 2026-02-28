Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Call From Palestinian Vice Pres., Condemns Iran's Aggression


2026-02-28 04:30:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Saturday a telephone call from Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh.
During the call, Al-Sheikh condemned Iran's attack that targeted Kuwait and the region's states, affirming the rights of the countries targeted by Iran to take all required measures to protect their sovereignty and territories, the ministry said in a statement. (end)
amh


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110803627



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search