Iraq PM, UAE Pres. Urge Halt Of Practices Threatening Regional Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani phoned on Saturday UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the latest regional developments.
Both sides discussed the recent happenings and security escalation affected some countries in the region, Iraq's cabinet media office said in a press release.
They also underlined the necessity of halting practices which pose a threat to regional security and may cause chaos undermining the region's stability and its peoples' property, it added.
Both sides agreed on the necessity of immediately stopping military acts and returning to dialogue and following diplomatic solutions to maintain regional and international stability and security, according to the statement. (end)
