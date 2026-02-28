Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for March 2026. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The March regulated natural gas rate is $1.784 per GJ. This is a decrease from the February rate of $2.422 per GJ. The rate reflects a market price for March supplies of approximately $1.709 per GJ as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.075 per GJ for February and prior months.

Average Bill Amounts

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

. The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 14 GJ of consumption would be approximately $128 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

. The typical residential gas bill for March based on an average 14 GJ of consumption would be approximately $110 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at:

CONTACT: Madeline Alvarez Direct Energy 1-713-818-2786...