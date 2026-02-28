403
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks Against Brotherly Gulf States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday strongly condemned the attacks by Iran against the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.
According to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office, Pakistan regrets the breakdown of talks and outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East. It condemns the unwarranted attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"These attacks come at a time when diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiated solution. Such a course of action will undermine the peace and stability of the entire region, with far-reaching consequences," said the Foreign Office.
It further said that Pakistan also strongly condemned the attacks by Iran against the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, and stands in solidarity with all these brotherly countries and underscores the need to exercise maximum restraint.
The unprovoked attacks constitute blatant violations of the sovereignty of the brotherly Gulf states, said the release. Pakistan also condemns the unfortunate death of a Pakistani national in the UAE during this dastardly attack.
"We urge all sides to refrain from any further actions that may undermine the security and territorial integrity of other regional countries. Pakistan urges the need for upholding the international law and principles of the UN Charter. Pakistan emphasizes upon all sides to resume diplomacy and find a peaceful and negotiated solution to the crisis," it concluded.
Moreover, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
During his conversations, the Pakistani premier strongly condemned the serious regional escalation that had taken place as a result of the Israeli attack on Iran today, followed by the regrettable attacks on other Gulf countries.
He said that Pakistan was ready to play a constructive role at this difficult time and prayed that the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan would bring peace to the region at the earliest. (end)
sbk
