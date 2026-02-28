Iran's Gulf Retaliation: How Dubai's Iconic Palm Became A Scene Of Fire And Panic (WATCH)

An explosion rocked Dubai's famed man-made island Palm Jumeirah on Saturday night, sending thick smoke into the sky and injuring at least four people, according to officials and witnesses on the ground. The incident unfolded at a time of rising military tensions across the Gulf region following Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Witnesses describe smoke and chaos at the Palm

Two witnesses told AFP they heard a loud blast and soon after saw a plume of smoke rising from the area.

One of the witnesses said he saw thick black smoke rising from Fairmont Hotel on the Palm and heard ambulances rushing towards the scene. Residents nearby also reported hearing several bangs soon after the initial explosion, adding to the confusion in a city more accustomed to luxury tourism than scenes of emergency response.

For many in Dubai, the sight was unsettling. The Palm - long seen as a symbol of the city's ambition and opulence - suddenly became the centre of a tense evening as sirens echoed across the area.

Authorities confirm incident, fire brought under control

Dubai authorities later confirmed that an incident had taken place in the Palm Jumeirah area.

The Dubai media office said an "incident" in a building resulted in a fire and injuries.

"Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities," the statement said.

Emergency crews quickly moved into the area and secured the site while medical teams transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Officials have not yet released details about what caused the explosion or the condition of those hurt.

Shock among residents in a city known for stability

The explosion targeting one of Dubai's best-known landmarks left many residents stunned. Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' most populous city, is widely associated with safety, glamour and large expatriate communities.

Roughly 90 percent of the UAE's population consists of foreigners, making incidents of this nature particularly alarming for residents and visitors alike.

Incident unfolds amid wider regional conflict

The Dubai blast came as the region was already on edge following a major escalation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The United States and Israel launched what Israeli officials described as a "decisive and unprecedented" campaign against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile strikes across parts of the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US and Israeli installations around the region involved in the operation were "legitimate targets".

Iran's retaliation reportedly affected multiple countries in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates. Authorities also reported missile damage in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and one civilian death in the broader attacks, as air defence systems activated across several regional capitals.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, said the operation aimed at "eliminating imminent threats" from Iran, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the campaign as an effort to remove an "existential threat".

Meanwhile, Oman - which has been mediating talks between Washington and Tehran - called for calm and urged urgent diplomatic intervention.

A tense night across the Gulf

Across the region, explosions were reported as air defences engaged incoming missiles and projectiles were seen streaking across the skies in several countries. Airspaces in multiple Middle Eastern nations were closed and airlines began cancelling flights.

In Dubai, however, attention remained fixed on the scene at the Palm Jumeirah as investigators worked to determine what exactly triggered the explosion at one of the city's most recognisable locations.

For residents watching events unfold in real time, the night marked an unusual moment of uncertainty in a city long viewed as a safe haven in a volatile region.

