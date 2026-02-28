IFL: Dempo SC Hosts Real Kashmir, Shillong Lajong Faces Rajasthan

The Indian Football League (IFL), the country's second-tier men's professional competition, continues its opening weekend action with two matches scheduled on Sunday. The first match will see the most successful club in the league, Dempo SC, host Real Kashmir FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa (16:00 IST). Later in the evening, Shillong Lajong FC will take on Rajasthan United FC at the SSA Stadium in Shillong (18:30 IST).

Dempo SC vs Real Kashmir FC

The legendary Goan club dominated the top tier between 2005 and 2012 with a record five national titles, and will be looking to re-establish its dominance on home soil. Head coach Samir Naik emphasised their ambition, stating as per an IFL press release, "Whenever Dempo take part in any competition, we take it seriously. We want to become champions." After finishing sixth last season, Dempo are targeting a top-five finish to fight for promotion.

Bolstered by a confident Super Cup run where their all-Indian squad held ISL giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan goalless, alongside the addition of key foreign signings like striker Marcus Joseph and defender Aubin Kouakou, Dempo look poised to set a strong early pace in the IFL.

Their opponents, Real Kashmir FC, arrive with their trademark resilience and physical style of play. The Snow Leopards from Srinagar, under head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, are known for their stubborn defence and lethal counter-attacks. Acknowledging the tough task ahead, Ahmed noted, "Dempo are historically a very strong side, especially at home in Fatorda. They have their philosophy; they dominate on the ground and play good football. "The first 20 minutes in a season opener are about controlling your nerves and performing to your best ability," he said. Adapting to the coastal heat of Goa will be a test of endurance for the traveling side.

RKFC's Mohammad Inaam praised Dempo's recent form, noting, "They played very good football against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, and I think this season it will be equally tough as the last because every team is strong, but we believe we can do it," he stated, urging fans to tune into the broadcast and support the team.

With both sides eager to set the tone in a fiercely competitive campaign, Sunday's clash promises to be an early indicator of intent. Hosts Dempo SC will be keen to make a strong first impression upon their return to the national stage in front of their home supporters, while Real Kashmir FC will look to draw on their trademark grit and experience in what is expected to be a closely-fought contest.

Shillong Lajong FC vs Rajasthan United FC

In the evening fixture, Shillong Lajong FC step onto the pitch, backed by their passionate home crowd. The Meghalaya-based club remain firmly committed to promoting local talent over massive spending. Head coach Viru Thapa said, "Our fans are our 12th man. They will motivate us to play our best. The fan support of Shillong is our pride, and it is evident with our Durand Cup results."

Standing in their way are Rajasthan United FC, who arrive in Shillong with a revamped squad and a point to prove. The Jaipur-based outfit, led by interim head coach Vikas Rawat, has bolstered their ranks with key foreign signings during the break. They will aim to dictate the tempo and play a controlled, possession-heavy game to silence the raucous home support and secure valuable points on the road.

Rajasthan's head coach said, "Football is always challenging. It doesn't matter if you are playing home or away. We are planning to get promotion to ISL; that's our only aim this season." Their skipper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri echoed the coach's confidence ahead of their away encounter, "We are motivated to get three points in the away game. We have been together for more than three times. Now it is our time to deliver."

With the stakes high right from the opening weekend, both sides will be eager to lay down an early marker. Hosts Shillong Lajong will be desperate to capitalise on their home advantage and vocal support, while Rajasthan United will look to navigate what is expected to be a highly competitive and intense encounter. (ANI)

